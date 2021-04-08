Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.