Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 27,700 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

