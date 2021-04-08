Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 33,483 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.