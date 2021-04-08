Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 49,900 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of American States Water worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 14,757.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

