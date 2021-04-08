Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 52,685 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16,725.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,480.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,436,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.67. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

