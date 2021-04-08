Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

