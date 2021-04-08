Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

MRACU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

