Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,102,334 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Kinross Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

