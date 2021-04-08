Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 168,000 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 429,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

