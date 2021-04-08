Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 673.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

FBC opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

