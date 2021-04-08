Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.79% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

KRG opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

