Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

