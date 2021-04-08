Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,513 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $333.97 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

