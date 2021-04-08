Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.77 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

