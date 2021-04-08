Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.