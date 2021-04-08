Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.58% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

TCDA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $256.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

