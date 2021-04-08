Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $189.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $185.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $185.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $766.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

