Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

HTA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

