Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Sells 50,000 Shares

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.29), for a total value of A$230,000.00 ($164,285.71).

Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe sold 75,000 shares of Hearts and Minds Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.29), for a total value of A$345,000.00 ($246,428.57).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Hearts and Minds Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

