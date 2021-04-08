Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $211.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.37 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $881.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $922.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $970.91 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

