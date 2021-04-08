Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $211.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.37 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $136.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $881.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $922.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $970.91 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after buying an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

