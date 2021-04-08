Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $191.53 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00310618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,864,794 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

