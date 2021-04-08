Hedget (HGET) 1-Day Volume Tops $661,176.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Hedget has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $661,176.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00015812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

