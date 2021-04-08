HedgeTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,580.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $570.13 million and approximately $113,580.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002809 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036554 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019899 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

