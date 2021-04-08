Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00056579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00636791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030196 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

