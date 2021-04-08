HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $442.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the highest is $451.90 million. HEICO reported sales of $468.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $141.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

