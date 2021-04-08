HEIDI Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,323.52 and approximately $30.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

