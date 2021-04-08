Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 26.6% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $213.58 million and $396,767.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.00390363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

