Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $287.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.80 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $633.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

