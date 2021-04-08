Helpico Trading 1,490.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 78.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 1,490.3% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $3,114.60 and $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00786207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,836.23 or 1.00034889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00701726 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

