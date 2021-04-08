HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $3,606.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,169.01 or 0.99941323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00101340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,379,221 coins and its circulating supply is 261,244,071 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.