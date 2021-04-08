Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.54

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 36256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on HENKY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

