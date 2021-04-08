Henry L. Pujol Sells 15,208 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCL traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,665. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

