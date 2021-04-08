Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.