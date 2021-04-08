Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.39 million and the highest is $68.08 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $286.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 153,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

