Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
