Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

