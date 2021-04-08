Hermez Network Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00011202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $30.67 million and $819,199.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.22 or 0.00637250 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

