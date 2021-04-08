HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160,694.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $160,694.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

