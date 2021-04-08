Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,715,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.