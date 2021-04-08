Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

