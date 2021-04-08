Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HCFT opened at GBX 800.70 ($10.46) on Thursday. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($10.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £41.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.33.
About Highcroft Investments
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.