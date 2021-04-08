Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HCFT opened at GBX 800.70 ($10.46) on Thursday. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($10.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £41.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.33.

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

