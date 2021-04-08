Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report $729.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after buying an additional 275,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

