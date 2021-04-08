Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCXLF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HCXLF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

