Hive Tops One Day Volume of $22.41 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Hive has a market capitalization of $240.26 million and $22.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002739 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,975,586 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.