HM Payson & Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

