HM Payson & Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.74 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

