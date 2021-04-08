HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,485 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of COP opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

