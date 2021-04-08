HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.18

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $20.67. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 838 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

