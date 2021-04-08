Holo (HOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.83 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $872.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.