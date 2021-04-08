Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

